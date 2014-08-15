The Missouri State Highway Patrol Will Be Brought In To Replace Local Police In Ferguson

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 12, 2014.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon (D) has pulled local police in Ferguson off the job of controlling protests that occurred after the killing of an unarmed teenager in the St. Louis suburb.

The State Highway Patrol will take over security in Ferguson, according to the Associated Press.

Capt. Ron Johnson, who grew up near Ferguson, will oversee the policing of the town.

Nixon said that people in Ferguson should “see a little different picture as the afternoon and evening starts.”

For days, officers have responded violently to protests over the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown on Saturday. Thus far, the Ferguson chief of police Tom Jackson has admitted no wrong-doing from his officers and won’t release the name of the officer responsible for Brown’s death.

Johnson said he wants to “break this cycle of violence,” according to the AP.

During a news conference on Thursday, Nixon said the state was working toward making some “operational shifts” to change the tone of what’s going on in Ferguson, but he didn’t elaborate on a specific plan.

“We just can’t have lawlessness in this city,” Nixon said.

There are conflicting accounts of what happened with Brown’s shooting — the officer who shot him hasn’t been named, but police say Brown lunged for his gun.

Ferguson police also arrested two journalistscovering the protests on Wednesday. Jackson apparently didn’t know about the situation.

Congressman Clay’s office, Gov. Nixon’s office, and the St. Louis Country Police Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.