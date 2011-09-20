REPORT: Microsoft Is Close To Deals With Comcast And Verizon For Live TV On Xbox

Since June, Microsoft has been talking about plans to deliver live TV over Xbox Live in the U.S., as it does today with BSkyB in the U.K. But it needs to strike deals with TV providers.



Today, Digiday reported that Microsoft is talking to at least two providers for a deal: cable giant Comcast and Verizon, which delivers TV over its FiOS fibre optic system.

The deals could be struck within a month, according to one Digiday source.

Delivering live TV via the Xbox seems kind of redundant — users can always switch off their Xbox to watch TV today.

But it would get rid of the need for a separate set-top box, which could save customers some money (although they might still need an adaptor). It could also open new scenarios, like searching for shows via Bing and calling them up using the voice-enabled Kinect controller.

