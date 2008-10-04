Microsoft Freezes Hiring At Xbox And Zune Group (MSFT)

UPDATE: We’ve confirmed that Robbie Bach, who heads up Entertainment and Devices (Xbox, Zune, etc), sent out an email last night announcing a freeze at his group.



Prior to receiving the news about the E&D group, we asked Microsoft for comment about the possibility of a companywide hiring freeze, which the company says is not happening.

Statement from spokesman Lou Gellos:

Microsoft will continue to grow and add thousands of new jobs this year, but given the current economic environment we are taking the prudent step of reviewing our hiring plans and will make some adjustments as appropriate. We are optimistic about our prospects for growth and will continue hiring the talent we need to ensure our ongoing success.

If you’ve got more details, please let us know in comments or use our anonymous tip box.

Earlier:

Microsoft is in a hiring freeze, IDG reports:

On Friday, the software giant started sending a note to employees informing them of the decision, according to an employee who saw the letter but asked not to be named.

The report doesn’t offer much more detail; we followed up with Microsoft, which declined to comment. Steve Ballmer said earlier this week that the economy “will certainly effect itself on Microsoft.”

See Also:

Microsoft Smart Not To Buy Yahoo…But Now’s The Time To Do The Better Deal

Ballmer: Microsoft To Get Walloped By Lousy Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.