Report: Microsoft Yahoo Decision After Close*

So reports Kara Swisher, citing sources close to Microsoft (MSFT). Caveat: We checked with some other sources close to Microsoft, who didn’t know the first thing about it.



On the employee Town Hall conference call today, Steve Ballmer said he didn’t have anything announce about Yahoo (YHOO) today, so we weren’t expecting anything this afternoon. But we’re all ears.

*UPDATE 4:15PM ET: If Microsoft is, in fact, announcing something, they don’t appear to be in a rush.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.