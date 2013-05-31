Report: Michigan Woman Killed Fighting Alongside Syrian Al Qaeda Rebels

Syrian State TV released the name, passport and images of a woman they claim was killed fighting alongside Al Qaeda in Syria, reports CNN.



The woman was one of three westerners, one of whom was from the U.K. Syrian news did not identify the third westerner.

CNN reports that forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad found maps, weapons, and the Al Nusra Front flag on the dead westerners.

From CNN:

The United States is aware of the claim that an American was killed and is working through the Czech Republic mission in Syria to obtain more information, a State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN.

