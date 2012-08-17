There's A Report That Angela Merkel Is Preparing To Ease Greek Bailout Terms

Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP

There’s a report from Rainer Buergin at Bloomberg that Angela Merkel is ready to ease Greek bailout terms.It cites German lawmakers Klaus-Peter Willsch and Frank Schaeffler, who say that the official line is to stay tough, but that in reality she’s preparing to cave.



Greece is going to be a big subject again in the coming weeks, and really there’s no way that Greece can stay in the Eurozone without some additional help. So in a way, Merkel will have no choice.

This report is just two lawmakers, so you can take it with a grain of salt. The more interesting part is that it’s out there.

So far the market impact appears to be minimal.

