REPORT: Melbourne Train Driver High On Ice Runs Red Signal, Keeps Going

A Melbourne train driver who tested positive for the drug ice ran a red signal when his train was full of passengers, and was allowed to continue driving, the ABC is reporting.

The driver told management what happened after he went through the signal and was told to drop the passengers at the nearest station before continuing on to St Albans. A subsequent drug test revealed he had 10-times the allowable limit of ice in his blood.

Metro trains is now planning to increase its random drug testing program. The driver was suspended and has subsequently resigned.

