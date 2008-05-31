Report: Mel Brooks to Shutter Brooksfilms Production Company

Page Six writes: LOOKS like Mel Brooks is exiting the movie business. The comic powerhouse, who turns 82 next month, is quietly shuttering Brooksfilms, a source tells Page Six. Brooks founded his LA-based production company in 1980 to make “The Elephant Man” because he felt billing it as “A Mel Brooks film” would lead audiences to believe the heartbreaking tale was a farce. In addition to producing Brooks’ trademark comedies like “Spaceballs,” Brooksfilms brought “Frances,” “84 Charing Cross Road” and other acclaimed dramas to the screen. But don’t count him out of showbiz altogether – he’s still mulling a final bow (or two) on Broadway. Read more from Page Six.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.