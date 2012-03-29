Report: Megan Fox Is Pregnant—Here's Today's Buzz

- In their upcoming issue on newsstands tomorrow, Star Magazine reports exclusively that Megan Fox is pregnant. “It’s still early, so they are only telling close friends and family members.” MILF’s just upped their game.
- Justin Bieber pranked his 19 million Twitter followers by giving out a fake cell phone number—and now a Texas couple are threatening legal action after receiving thousands of calls.
- Lindsay Lohan will guest star on “Glee” playing herself as a “celebrity judge” at Nationals. We don’t think Lilo is any position to judge anyone.
- Piers Morgan hates Madonna for no apparent reason. The CNN host tweeted, “Welcome to Twitter. You’re still banned from my show. Love Piers X.” To which Madge’s manager replied, “Really? and attached a letter from Piers’ producer inviting Madonna to be a guest on his UK chat show. Check out Piers’ rude response here.
- “Bachelor” Ben Flajnik and on-again fiancé Courtney Robertson hit the beach in Mexico to prove they’re still a couple.
- Charlize Theron steps out with her new, adopted baby, Jackson. Motherhood, like everything else, looks good on Queen Charlize.
- Some idiot stole a two-foot bronze statue of a Lorax character from Dr.Seuss’ estate, and now his daughter wants it back.
- CASTING NEWS: 15-year-old “Hugo” star Chloe Moretz will play “Carrie” in the remake of the 1974 Oscar-nominated horror film. Meanwhile, Jane Fonda will take on the role of Nancy Reagan in “The Butler.”
