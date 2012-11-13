REPORT: McCann CEO Nick Brien's 'Days Are Indeed Numbered' [The Brief]

McCann CEO Nick Brien

Photo: CampaignAsia / Screengrab

Good morning, Adland! Here’s everything you need to know before your first meeting this morning.



CEO Nick Brien’s days at McCann are “numbered,” according to Ad Age. The agency has lost several large accounts over the last few years. That, coupled with DraftFCB’s failure to bring in a regime-defining new business win, puts more pressure on owner Interpublic Group as a takeout target. McCann and DraftFCB are 45% of IPG’s revenues. Note that in this article, Interpublic CEO Michael Roth doesn’t actually mention Brien’s name while expressing his full faith in McCann. Hmm.

Leo Burnett: eight staffers with knowledge of the agency’s key Kellogg business have left to start their own shop, and Burnett has sued them for doing so. The eight left allegedly leaving Burnett unable to meet a CRM project deadline planned for Kellogg, and thus allegedly hoped Kellogg would be forced to hire them, the suit states.

Facebook’s FBX is now trading in Europe and Asia. It was U.S.-only at launch, according to AdExchanger.

Federated Media laid off 24 staffers in a move to concentrate on its programmatic sales business, and not its direct/premium sales.

Post-election, Ad Age gives us a roundup of Obama and Romney campaign election secrets.

Vodafone is seeking a Verizon-style partner in the U.S.

AKQA creative director Kristina Slade has left the WPP agency.

PREVIOUSLY ON BUSINESS INSIDER:



Apple Paid $21 Million After It Was Accused Of Ripping Off This Clock Design For The iPad

3 Google Execs Just Admitted Google’s Desktop Business Will Soon Be An Afterthought

John Lewis Spent $10 Million On This Epic Viral Christmas Ad

Best Ad Of The Day: ‘Men-Only’ Vodka From Maximus

SAP’s Julie Roehm Says Apple Bullies Companies With ‘Low Self-Esteem’

Cancer-Stricken Ad Exec Who Said His Career Was ‘A Scam’ Describes How He Was Told He Would Die

THE BILLIONAIRES’ CLUB: Only 36 Companies Have $1,000 Million-Plus Ad Budgets

These Are The 6 Strangest Positions In The ‘Cuddle Sutra’

See Mr. Clean, The Michelin Man And Other Brand Icons’ Awkward Movember Mustache

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.