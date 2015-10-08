Matt Barnes reportedly tried to fight Knicks coach Derek Fisher for dating the Grizzlies player's ex-wife

According to a report from the New York Post’s Ian Mohr, Memphis Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes tried to attack New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher over the weekend.

According to the Post, the incident occurred when Barnes and the Grizzlies, training in Santa Barbara, California, heard Fisher is dating Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan, a star on “Basketball Wives LA,” and drove to Los Angeles to fight Fisher.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania reported that Fisher was visiting his children in California and went to Govan’s house to visit friends.

Yahoo reports that Barnes was aware for over a month that Govan and Fisher have been dating.

A source told the Post that Barnes drove 95 miles to confront Fisher, who was having a bonfire with friends at Govan’s house. Wojnarowski and Charania report that the altercation began when Barnes found them in the backyard and it carried on into the house.

The fight allegedly didn’t add up to much — a source told the Post that Fisher only came away with “a few scratches” — and that two other people at the house stepped in for Fisher.

According to Yahoo, Fisher may pursue legal action, but hasn’t filed anything, while Mohr reports that Fisher doesn’t intend to pursue legal action.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Derek Fisher played two season with Barnes on the Lakers.

Interestingly, on Monday, Fisher was absent from Knicks practice, which the team said was for personal reasons. According to the Post, a source said that Fisher was delayed coming back to New York because of plane problems.

Fisher and Barnes played on the Lakers together for two seasons.

“Derek has the full support of the Knicks organisation,” the Knicks said in response to the incident.

The Grizzlies said in a statement, “We are aware and currently gathering information regarding today’s report involving Matt Barnes. We have no further comment at this time.”

Yahoo reports that the Knicks, Grizzlies, and NBA are expected to work together in a probe of the incident.

NOW WATCH: 9 awesome facts about WWE superstar John Cena



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.