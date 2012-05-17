Report: Mary Kennedy Took Her Own Life At Her Mt. Kisco Home

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Yesterday Mary Kennedy, the estranged wife of Robert Kennedy Jr. was found dead in her Mount Kisco home. According to ABC News the cause of death was suicide by hanging. “We deeply regret the death of our beloved sister Mary, whose radiant and creative spirit will be sorely missed by those who loved her,” Mary Kennedy’s family said in a statement released through her lawyer. “Our heart goes out to her children who she loved without reservation.”



Investigators called the death unattended, that is, there were no witnesses. Medical examiners will begin an autopsy today.

Mary Kennedy suffered from drug and alcohol addictions. She was 52 years old, and the mother of four children.

