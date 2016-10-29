Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer is reportedly dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's disease

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has been dealing with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease for the past five years, ESPN reported Friday.

Tony Grossi of ESPN reported that Schottenheimer is in good health and still plays golf every week, but is beginning to suffer memory loss.

“He’s in the best of health, [but] sometimes he just doesn’t remember everything,” said Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat. “He functions extremely well, plays golf several times a week. He’s got that memory lag where he’ll ask you the same question three or four times.”

She added: “He remembers people and faces, and he pulls out strange things that I’ve never heard, but he’s doing well. It’s going be a long road. We both know that.”

Schottenheimer coached in the NFL for 21 seasons, with stints in Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington, and San Diego. He never made the Super Bowl, but boasted an impressive record of 200-126-1. He last coached in 2006, leading the Chargers to a 14-2 record. They were knocked out of the playoffs that season by the Patriots in the first round.

