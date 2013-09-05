REPORT: Marissa Mayer Is On The Outs With COO Henrique De Castro

earcos Mayer and De Castro

Yahoo COO Henrique De Castro could be out of the company by the end of the year,

Mike Shields at AdWeek reports, citing numerous sources.

De Castro is “on the outs” with CEO Marissa Mayer after failing to deliver solid ad sales results, says Shields.

De Castro is moving too slowly, and is failing to build his team. He’s also missing out on the rise of programmatic ad buying, which is automated auction-based ad buying, says Shields.

De Castro was Mayer’s first major hire. He was supposed to be her business guy. He was supposed to fix Yahoo’s relationship with ad agencies and display advertising buyers.

Underscoring De Castro’s importance at Yahoo is the fact that his compensation was higher than Mayer’s last year — $39.2 million for De Castro versus $US36.6 million for Mayer.

Ironically, it’s that compensation that could bail him out. It’s going to be hard for Mayer to fire such a high profile, well-paid executive.

Read more at AdWeek >

