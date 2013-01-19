Report: Manti Te'o's 'Girlfriend' Tried New Hoax On Te'o In December

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Ferd Lewis of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser is reporting that when Manti Te’o received a phone call from a number he thought belonged to Lennay Kekua in December, she tried to convince Teo that she had faked her death to avoid drug dealers. This is according to a “source close to the Te’o family.”According to the source, the person on the phone “tried to re-engage a relationship with Te’o.”



Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told the media earlier this week that Te’o had received a call from Lennay’s phone on December 6, three months after she had supposedly died of Leukemia.

According to the report, Te’o was immediately sceptical and asked for a picture to be sent to him with a date stamp. She did send him a picture, but according to Lewis this “did not allay his suspicions.”

