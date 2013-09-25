Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend Because She Disagreed With Him About The Value Of Gold

Fights about gold frequently get very heated, but this is the first time we’ve heard of it getting physical.

Izabella Kaminska points us to this article in Santa Monica Mirror about a man who has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a heated argument about gold.

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 12 after assaulting his girlfriend after becoming upset and agitated during an argument over the value of gold. … The boyfriend had allegedly become upset and agitated because she was differing with him regarding the value of gold. She claimed that he informed her that he was always right, and was at that time resentful that she was daring to argue with him. He expressed his displeasure by pushing the victim to the ground, sitting on her, and punching her repeatedly on both of her upper arms.

We’re trying to learn more.

Bail was reportedly set at 50 thousand paper US dollars.

