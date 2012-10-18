REPORT: 14-Year-Old Girl Shot By Taliban Has Woken From Her Coma

Adam B. Ellick, a correspondent for The New York Times, is reporting that Malala Yousafzai, the 14-year-old shot by the Taliban for “promoting secularism,” has awoken from her coma:



BREAKING NEWS: Malala out of coma, a Pak-UK leader just told me. not fully conscious yet tho. details on my FB: facebook.com/pages/Adam-B-E… — Adam B. Ellick (@aellick) October 17, 2012

Malala was flown to the United Kingdom to be treated on Monday.

As of 12:47 p.m., his Facebook page adds that Malala is responding with her hands and her feet. Ellick added that her father’s whereabouts are still unknown.

In 2009, Ellick made a documentary for The Times about Malala’s work, and became very close with her family, especially her father. He opened up to NPR recently about the tragedy and his friendship with the family. Here’s what he had to say about Malala:

As soon as you listen to her, you’re hooked. You can be a journalist and you can pretend to be distant and remote from your sources, but she really has captivated me from the second I first met her.

We’ll update you when we know more.

