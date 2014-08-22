REPORT: Majority Of The 17 Implicated Cronulla Players Have Accepted The ASADA Deal

Paul Gallen (L) is one of the 17 who received a show cause notice this week. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty

The majority of the 17 past and present Cronulla Sharks players, including skipper Paul Gallen, have accepted a backdated 12-month suspension offered by ASADA.

News Limited is reporting that most of the players who received show cause notices from the anti-doping agency this week took the deal.

By accepting the deal, these players must admit they used banned supplements and will miss the first three rounds of the 2015 season.

The players were given until 9:30am this morning to respond to the bargain. Those who have accepted the sweetheart deal have not been named.

The club is yet to release a statement on the events.

More to come.

