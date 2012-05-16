REPORT: Major League Baseball Has Fired The Arbitrator That Overturned Ryan Braun's Suspension

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, Shyam Das has been fired by Major League Baseball.Das caused controversy in February when he ruled in favour of Ryan Braun, overturning the player’s 50-game suspension for testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs. Das sided with Braun after it was argued that the proper collection procedure was not followed.



Major League Baseball gave a strong public rebuke, writing that they “vehemently” disagreed with Das’ ruling.

Das had been baseball’s arbitrator for 13 years and has also served as an arbitrator for the National Football League. He is scheduled to hear a grievance from the New Orleans Saints’ bounty case this week.

