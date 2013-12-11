Report: Mack Brown Is Stepping Down As Coach At Texas

In a move that has been rumoured all season, Mack Brown will announce he is stepping down as the University of Texas football coach

according to Chip Brown of OrangeBloods.com.

The announcement is expected to be made by the end of the week.

The University of Texas and Brown deny that he has decided to step down according to the Houston Chronicle.

Brown will step down after 16 seasons and one national championship. The Longhorns finished second in the Big 12 this season, but the team has not won more than nine games in a single season since 2009 when Texas lost the BCS Championship game to Alabama.

Now that Brown is out, speculation will now turn to Alabama head coach Nick Saban and whether he will replace Brown.

Earlier this season Saban’s agent spoke with two Texas regents and indicated that the University of Texas is the only school he would leave Alabama to coach. There were also rumours that Saban’s wife was house-hunting in Austin.

Saban, who is already college football’s highest-paid coach, is in line for a big raise whether he takes the Texas job or not. But if this turns into a bidding war, there are limits to what Alabama can offer and Texas will have a decided advantage.

Brown will receive a $US2.75 million buyout and accept a position in the Texas athletic department that will pay him $US500,000 through the end of his contract (2020).

