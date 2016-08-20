Lyft reportedly tried to sell itself to Uber and several other companies -- and failed

Lyft tried to sell itself to several companies but came up short, according to the New York Times.

Lyft reportedly approached General Motors, Apple, Google, Amazon, Uber, and Didi Chuxing about selling the ride-hailing company. The most serious discussions were with GM, one of the largest Lyft investors, but a written offer was never made.

The ride-hailing service isn’t in any danger of shutting down with a $1.4 billion cash cushion, the NYT reports.

Lyft did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

