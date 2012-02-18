REPORT: Lloyd Blankfein Could Be Out By This Summer

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Fortune magazine is reporting that Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein might pass the torch to a successor as early as this summer. [via DealBreaker]From Fortune:



Lloyd Blankfein may step down as chief executive of Goldman Sachs as early as this summer; and president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn is the lead candidate to replace him, according to a Goldman executive and a source close to the firm.

Blankfein has served as chairman and CEO of Goldman since May 31, 2006.

The magazine points out that Blankfein is one of the only CEOs to keep his executive position post-crisis.

So far during his tenure, Blankfein has had to lead the bank through the financial crisis, deal with financial reforms and settle a massive $550 million civil suit with the SEC.

