REPORT: Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn Are No Longer BFFs

The discussion over who will hold the position of top dog at Goldman Sachs is heating up. Or perhaps cooling down, especially when it comes to the relationship between the two main contenders: current CEO Lloyd Blankfein—who wants to retain the position for a few more years—and COO Gary Cohn, who is becoming impatient in his quest to the top, according to a New York Post report.Insiders told the Post that the once-cozy relationship between Blankfein and Cohn has been breaking down as Cohn becomes more eager to take over the chief executive position from Blankfein.



From the Post:

Despite an outward appearance of a chummy and warm working relationship, the two are more often chilly toward each other as it’s becoming less likely that Blankfein, a former tax lawyer and commodities trader, will soon relinquish the Goldman CEO crown to Cohn — a title he believes he’s earned by serving as the bank’s No. 2 during the heart of the financial crisis.

It could be precarious for Blankfein as some members of the board of directors—who ultimates makes the decision of who will lead Goldman—seem to be in support of Cohn taking over, according to the Post.

There have been various reports and speculation on Blankfein’s future at Goldman this year. A Fortune article in February said he may be out by as early as this summer. The bout of negative publicity the bank received in the infamous Greg Smith resignation letter doesn’t help matters.

