Report: Less Than Half Of The U.S.-Mexico Border Is Secure

Less than half of the U.S.-Mexico border is under operational control of the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.



The GAO reports that Mexico’s border with Texas is the most vulnerable, particularly along the Marfa sector between Fort Hancock and Del Rio. Conversely, the Yuma sector, in western Arizona, has managed to fully secure all of its 126 miles of border.

Some highlights from the report:

Of the nearly 2,000 miles of border, 873 are under operational control. Only 15% are completely controlled; the Border Patrol classifies the rest as “managed.”

Operational control increased an average 126 miles per year between 2005 and 2010.

Border protection cost U.S. taxpayers $3 billion in 2010.

Border Patrol caught 445,000 illegal entries last year, and seized more than 2.4 million pounds of marijuana.

Click here to see pictures of U.S. agents burning seized pot > >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.