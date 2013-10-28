REPORT: Legendary Rock Pioneer Lou Reed Dead

Rolling Stone’s Jon Dolan is reportingrock pioneer Lou Reed has died.

Reed, who was 71, underwent a liver transplant earlier this year. No cause of death has yet been released.

Quite recently, he’d been promoting a new book of photos taken of him and other music legends by photographer Mick Rock.

Lou Reed was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island. He founded the Velvet Underground, a band said to have sold few records but whose listeners would go on to found their own bands.

After leaving the band in the early ’70s, Reed released a string of solo albums that sealed his status as one of the most influential figures in rock history.

His most famous song remains, “Walk On The Wild Side,” a snapshot of New York City’s decadence.

Here’s the version, from his live album, “Take No Prisoners,” in which he gives his own take on the song’s famous characters.

