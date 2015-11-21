REPORT: Leaked memo reveals 18 possible suicide bombers in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Rahman Roslan/ Getty Images.

Over 4,500 soldiers have been deployed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the ASEAN Summit this weekend after reports that 18 suicide bombers could be planning attacks on the capital city.

A leaked police memo called for increased intelligence surveillance and patrol after reports that ISIL and Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf had situated 10 suicide bombers in Kuala Lumpur and another eight in Sabah, which occupies the northern part of Borneo.

Unconfirmed reports of an “imminent terrorist threat” were released in a statement by police chief Khalid Abu Bakar on Thursday night who reportedly “confirmed the validity” of the report but “regretted the leakage of the information”, according to local news portal, Malaysiakini.

The Islamic State, Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) allegedly met on Sunday in the southern Philippines.

“These suicide bombers underwent military training in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as prepared to receive orders from their leaders to launch attacks/bombings,” according to Malaysiakini, who cited the leaked memo from the Sabah Police Headquarters.

“Following the recent spate of terrorist attacks in France, Egypt, Lebanon and the Philippines, the Royal Malaysia Police have intensified the existing comprehensive security arrangements for the Asean and related summits in Kuala Lumpur.

“Security checks in all entry and exit points to Malaysia have been stepped up,” said Khalid in the statement.

The regional summit, which takes place this weekend, is gathering some of the world’s biggest leaders including US President Barack Obama, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang including Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull where topics of regional security and terror threats are expected to be on the table.

