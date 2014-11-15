REPORT: Leaked Emails Reveal Hillary Clinton's 'Mafia'

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File Then Secretary of State-designate Hillary Clinton in 2008

Two people who are reportedly in the running to manage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign repeatedly referred to themselves as member of a “mafia” in emails to a private discussion group that were published Thursday by ABC News.

“F U Republicans. Mafia till I die,” wrote one of those people, Marlon Marshall. “If you have just a few minutes, hop on that activate and punish those voters!”

Meanwhile, the other person, Robby Mook, once urged his fellow operatives to “smite Republicans mafia-style.”

Mook and Marshall are both veterans of Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and are said to be potential candidates to take the lead role in her still unannounced 2016 effort.

The emails come from a private listserv they participated in with their friends and other campaign veterans called “Mook Mafia.” According to ABC, the messages were leaked by an unnamed Clinton supporter who does not believe Marshall and Mook should lead her White House bid. The clubby nature of the listserv led to a number of inside jokes that are less than flattering when made public.

For example, Mook referred to himself as “Deacon” and Marshall called himself “Reverend” in many of the exchanges, the report said.

“First, the mafia never separates, it just continues to grow and expand and move into other states in order to destroy Republicans,” Marshall once wrote. “A special thanks to none other than the namesake himself, Deacon Robby Mook. Without him, there would be no mafia.”

