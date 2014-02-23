REPORT: Sacked Labor Advisors Cost Taxpayers $4.8 Million

Picture: Getty Images

The 2013 failed Labor leadership coup d’état, has been revealed to have cost taxpayers $4.8 million in severance pay for sacked political advisers.

According to reports by the Department of Finance, a number of individual payouts were made with the largest going to an adviser of Julia Gillard, who was paid $129,563.49.

Among the other payouts were advisers from Julia Gillard’s private office, who received a combined total of $1.34 million. While Kevin Rudd’s 34 staff were paid a total of $1,318,833.52 and Chris Bowen’s ministerial advisers received a total of $350,000.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.