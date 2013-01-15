Report: Lance Armstrong Confessed To Oprah That He Used Performance-Enhancing Drugs

Photo: AP Images

The Associated Press is reporting that a source “familiar with the situation” says Lance Armstrong did indeed confess to using performance-enhancing drugs during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.The interview on Monday lasted more than 2.5 hours and was conducted at a hotel in Armstrong’s hometown of Austin. It is scheduled to air Thursday on Winfrey’s network.



It was not clear if Armstrong would indeed confess to Oprah after he met with Livestrong staff earlier in the day. A report indicated that Armstrong did not directly confess to using PEDs during that meeting but he did apologise and get choked up several times.

