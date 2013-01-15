Report: Lance Armstrong Apologized To Livestrong Staff Before His Interview With Oprah

Lance Armstrong has reportedly apologized to the Livestrong staff before doing his interview with Oprah today, according to the AP.



Armstrong did NOT directly confess to using PEDs, however, a source told the AP that Armstrong said “I’m sorry” to the Livestrong staff and choked up several times.

Armstrong apologized for “putting the Livestrong foundation at risk” and for “letting the staff down.”

The interview will be taped today in Austin, and will air on Oprah’s OWN Thursday night.

More from Neal Karlinsky of ABC:

Lance Armstrong addressed 100 Livestrong staff in person. Room filled w/ tears. Apologized & took responsibility for damage he caused them. — Neal Karlinsky (@NealKarlinsky) January 14, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.