Report: Lamar Odom Has Checked Himself Into Rehab

Lamar Odom

has checked himself into a drug and alcohol rehab center, according to People.

A source told People that Odom “realised he needs help.”

In the past couple of weeks, rumours have swirled about Odom allegedly having a severe drug addiction, and TMZ even reported that he was addicted to crack cocaine.

Last week, Odom was arrested for suspected DUI. Odom was pulled over for driving very slowly, and in a “serpentine manner,” according to the police report.

Odom is currently a free agent and is married to Khloe Kardashian.

