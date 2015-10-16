Report: Lamar Odom's condition has worsened

After ex-NBA star and reality TV star Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel from a drug overdose, his condition has reportedly worsened.

There were reports Wednesday night that he was improving, but on Thursday, TMZ reported that his condition has worsened.

Lamar Odom’s condition has deteriorated, and doctors are now telling the family the longer he remains in the condition he’s in the less likely it is that he will recover. … As of Thursday morning, our sources say Lamar has shown no signs of consciousness or improvement. We’re told 4 organs, including his kidneys, continue to fail. Our sources say doctors have been clear … the fact that Lamar is not getting better significantly reduces his chances of survival.

TMZ reports that there was initially optimism after Odom squeezed the hand of his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian Wednesday night, but doctors are now worried that it’s taking too long for his condition to improve.

Hospital employees said that they found samples of cocaine and sexual-performance-enhancing drugs in Odom’s system when he was admitted to the hospital.

Odom played 14 seasons in the NBA before leaving the league in 2013.

