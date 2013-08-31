Lamar Odom Arrested For Suspected DUI

The L.A. Times is reporting that

Lamar Odom was arrested in California for DUIearly Friday morning.

According to the police report Odom was pulled over on the 101 Freeway for driving too slow and in a “serpentine manner” Odom allegedly drove three exits before responding to cops and pulling over.

The police report adds that Odom was taken to jail where he refused chemical tests and was booked. Odom’s bail is $US15,000.

There have been reports all week that the NBA free agent has an alleged drug problem and has split from his wife Khloe Kardashian. TMZ went as far as saying Odom has allegedly had a serious crack addiction for two years.

There was also report that Odom was missing at one point, but his agent, Jeff Schwartz told ESPN, “Lamar is not missing. His wife knows exactly where he is.”

