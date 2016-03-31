A report says the Lakers are 'isolating' their star rookie who secretly filmed an engaged teammate talking about other women

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein and Baxter Holmes, the Los Angeles Lakers are feuding after rookie D’Angelo Russell allegedly secretly filmed teammate Nick Young talking about other women.

Young is engaged to Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

According to ESPN, the video surfaced on a celebrity gossip site and became known via Twitter.

In the video, Russell allegedly asks Young about his relationship with a 19-year-old, asking “You was 30 and she was 19?” and later about celebrity Amber Rose, to which Young replies, “No, she knows my girl.”

According to ESPN, Russell says “I’m so glad you told my video all that,” before Young turns to face Russell and the video ends.

The incident has resulted in tension with the Lakers reportedly “isolating” Russell. One source told ESPN, “It’s bad. It’s about as bad as it can get. There were trust issues already. Now there’s no trust.” The report says that recently, Russell ate by himself in the team cafeteria, then later went to sit next to teammate Lou Williams in the locker room before Williams stood up and left as soon as Russell sat down. ESPN also reports that the video and the resulting tension played a part in the Lakers’ 48-point loss to the Jazz on Monday night.

According to the report, the Lakers are aware of the video and “dismayed” by Russell’s actions, but haven’t intervened. A team insider told ESPN that the video was a “prank gone wrong,” but that Russell shouldn’t be overly criticised for it.

The Lakers have already questioned Russell’s maturity, and he’s been pulled in and out of the lineup by head coach Byron Scott this season. With the Lakers already having one of their worst seasons in franchise history, it seems they’re in crisis mode with just eight games remaining this season.

Read the entire report here >

