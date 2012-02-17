Report: The Knicks Are About To Sign One Of The Craziest Players In Basketball

Photo: YouTube

The Knicks are close to signing free agent shooting guard J.R. Smith, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports.Smith signed to play in China during the NBA lockout, and has been marooned there ever since. But now that the Chinese season has ended, he’s free to come home.



He was rumoured to be choosing between the Knicks, Lakers, and Clippers.

If he ultimately does sign with New York, he should give the Knicks’ second-unit a big boost and inject some more personality into this already-entertaining team.

Smith is known for taking wild shots, showboating, and getting unnecessary technicals.

In addition, his sister was involved in numerous altercations with fans in the stands in China.

But he can shoot threes, get out in transition, and give the Knicks a scoring threat when Jeremy Lin is on the bench.

There’s a slight chance Smith’s temper and penchant for chucking up terrible 3’s could screw up the Knicks’ chemistry. But if he manages to contain his craziness, he’ll be a big upgrade.

Nothing official yet, but keep an eye out.

Here’s a good example of what J.R. Smith is:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.