REPORT: Kim Jong Un Is Back

KCNA/Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 31, 2014.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly made his first public appearance in over a month, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Pyongyang’s state media agency says Kim was touring a newly built housing complex.

It’s worth noting that the North Korean state media agency is basically a propoganda tool, so it’s still unclear why Kim has been absent from public view since September.

Speculation about what happened to Kim has been mounting since he was seen limping across a stage during his last public appearance:

ODN/YouTube/Amanda Macias/Business Insider North Korea’s Kim Jong Un seen limping across stage at an event to mark the anniversary of his grandfather’s death.

North Korean observers have theorized that Kim is suffering from health problems, no longer in control of the country, or in the midst of an attempted coup.

Considering the fact that people have been predicting the downfall of North Korea for decades, this scenario doesn’t seem likely.

The most plausible explanation for the dictator’s absence is that he was recovering from some sort of operation or was dealing with health issues. A source with access to North Korea’s leadership told Reuters that Kim hurt his leg while overseeing military exercises.

North Korean state TV previously alluded to an illness, saying “Kim is suffering from uncomfortable physical condition,” but did not elaborate on what was ailing him.

