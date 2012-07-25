Kim Jong-un Is Now A Married Man!

Ri Sol Ju, aka Mrs. Kim

North Korean TV just announced the marriage of supreme leader Kim Jong-un, according to Voice Of America’s Steve Herman.The woman has been named as “comrade Ri Sol Ju.”



For weeks people have been trying to identify the woman Kim was appearing with in public. Many incorrectly assumed it was singer Hyon Song-wol.

Kim’s nuptials coincide with an apparent power struggle in the hermit kingdom and possible liberalization, possibly supported by Kim.

Even introducing and appearing with his wife in public is a change from Kim’s father’s regime.

Ri is also a singer. Check out a video of her singing “Footsteps Of Soldiers”:

Meanwhile, Kim personally ‘saved 60 flood victims’ earlier this week.

