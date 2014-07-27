Report: Kevin Rudd Ran Up A $500,000 Air Travel Bill In Just 5 Weeks

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd reportedly ran up a VIP travel bill of $100,000 a week for five weeks.

The Sunday telegraph says documents tabled in parliament show Rudd spent $500,000 in flights over five weeks, just less than current Prime Minister Tony Abbott has spent on air travel in three months.

The $100,000 a week bill was acquired during Rudd’s time as Prime Minister after replacing Julia Gillard in June, 2013.

Last year Business Insider compiled a list of MP parliamentary expense claims. Read more about them here.

The Sunday Telegraph has more.

