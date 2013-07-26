Report: Kevin Rudd Got British and US Spy Reports On Indonesia's President In 2009

Rudd in London in 2009. Photo: Getty/Dan Kitwood

Fairfax Media has reported Prime Minister Kevin Rudd benefited from British and US intelligence on Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at the 2009 G20 summit meeting in London.

According to the article, which cites unnamed intelligence and foreign affairs sources, Australia’s G20 delegation received “excellent intelligence support,” from the US and UK.

“[Prime Minister] Rudd had a keen appetite for intelligence, especially on the Asia-Pacific leaders – Yudhoyono, [Indian Prime Minister] Manmoham Singh, and [former Chinese president] Hu Jintao,” one intelligence source told Fairfax.

