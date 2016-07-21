REPORT: Ken Griffin is hiring traders from disgraced hedge fund Visium

Ken Griffin’s Citadel has hired 17 portfolio managers from disgraced hedge fund Visium Asset Management, the Wall Street Journal just reported.

The move comes as $487 billion AllianceBernstein had been planning to buy one of Visium’s main hedge funds, a global equity-focused fund that was not the target of regulator’s inquiries.

It is unclear if the deal will go through.

Spokespeople for Citadel and Visium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

