Katie Couric Doesn't Want Larry King's Job, Wants To Stay At CBS

Katie Couric turned down Larry King‘s job at CNN and is negotiating to stay at CBS after her $15-million contract expires next year, according to The New York Post.



Couric told CNN she wasn’t interested in King’s gig last month, which is when talks “heated up” with former British tabloid journalist Piers Morgan, who is now close to striking a deal to take over King’s poorly rated 9 p.m. weeknight slot, The Post reports.

“She didn’t want to be the knight on a white horse again,” said a source close to the situation — meaning that she didn’t want a repeat of her fumbling jump to CBS in 2006. Back then, the TV world had high expectations that she could rescue CBS from the ratings cellar, which never happened.

Couric, a famous reader of her own reviews, has been hurt by the bad publicity her ratings at CBS have caused. There was word as late as last May that she was so unhappy — and that her contract was so high — it was unlikely she would stay at CBS when her contract is up next summer. But in recent weeks, that has changed, says several sources inside and outside CBS.

The talks, they say, hinge on two scenarios:

* a personal production company for Katie that could create specials and perhaps syndicated daytime shows for CBS;

* and the promise of some sort of agreement between CBS and CNN to share resources and news costs.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” said one exec.

Meanwhile, Page 6 has a little tidbit about what Couric thinks of Eliot Spitzer’s new gig at CNN, where he will be co-hosting a “spirited, nightly roundtable discussion program” with conservative columnist Kathleen Parker starting this fall.

“I think it’s an interesting choice,” she told the gossip column. “I’ll be curious. I think Kathleen Parker is very smart and interesting and Eliot Spitzer is very smart and interesting. I’ll be interested to see how it goes. I am sure there’ll be plenty of people judging him. I don’t need to be added to the chorus at this point.”

