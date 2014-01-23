Justin Bieber Arrested For Drag Racing And DUI

REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his ‘Believe’ concert tour at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City October 24, 2013.

Singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami Beach for drag racing and DUI in Miami Beach, police told NBC News.

Police sources told NBC that the 19-year-old was in a rented Lamborghini.

Bieber has been in town the past few days, The Miami Herald notes, and was reportedly visiting a club downtown on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, police were investigating an unauthorised police escort of Bieber.

On December 25 Bieber said he was “officially retiring.” Earlier this month his house was raided and his friend was arrested on drug charges.

More to come.

