Julie Bishop tells Tony Abbott she won't challenge for the leadership

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photo: Getty Images

Julie Bishop has assured Prime Minister Tony Abbott that she will not challenge his role as leader of the Liberal Party.

The Foreign Minister gave Abbott and her colleagues a guarantee she would not bid for the Prime Minister’s position, the SMH reported.

In a statement, Bishop said she had not been campaigning for the top job and had not been counting numbers or contacting backbenchers for support.

“I will not challenge the leader,” the statement concluded.

This morning, Sky News reported that Abbott had asked Bishop for an assurance on Sunday night, but she refused.

When questioned about the incident this morning on television Abbott repeatedly refused to directly answer whether or not Bishop had rejected his request.

MPs were today questioning Abbott’s hold on power and asserting something had to give.

“Cabinet ministers have been ringing me and telling me things are just untenable,” one MP told News Corp today.

NOW READ: A day after the PM tried to cement his leadership, the questions drag on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.