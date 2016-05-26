Judge will not reduce $140 million in damages Gawker has to pay Hulk Hogan

Gawker Media was handed a big loss today as a judge in Florida denied Gawker’s motion for a new trial, which means the $140 million in damages awarded to Hulk Hogan will not be reduced, Anna Phillips for the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gawker Media, a New York-based network of blogs, was hoping that a Florida court would reduce a jury verdict handed down earlier this year in which Terra Bollea, also known as pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, won an invasion of privacy suit against Gawker which awarded him $140 million.

Gawker can appeal this latest ruling to Florida’s Second District Court of Appeals.

Developing…

