Report: judge recommends murder charge for officer who shot unarmed 12-year-old

Tony Dejak Demonstrators block Public Square Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Cleveland, during a protest over the police shooting of Tamir Rice.

A judge has found probable cause to charge a police officer who shot an unarmed 12-year-old shot last year with murder, Cleveland.comreport

Tamir Rice was shot in November while playing in a park by police officer Timothy Loehmann.

The video of his shooting showed that Loehmann shot Rice less than 3 seconds after getting out of his car, and sparked a national outcry.

“We are very much relieved and it is a step towards procedural justice and people having access to their government,” Rice family attorney Walter Madison told the Guardian.

Earlier this week, Cleveland residents invoked an obscure law to bypass prosecutors and ask a judge directly to press charges against officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy, The New York Times reports.

