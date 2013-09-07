Report: Knicks Guard J.R. Smith Will Be Suspended For 5 Games For Violation Of NBA Substance Abuse Policy

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Knicks guard

J.R. Smith will be suspended by the NBA for five gamesfor a violation of the league’s substance abuse program.

A source told Yahoo! that Smith tested positive for marijuana.

In April, Smith won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. In July, Smith signed a three-year, $US18 million contract extension with the Knicks.

The NBA is expected to formally announce the suspension Friday afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.