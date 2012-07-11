REPORT: JPMorgan To Show $5 Billion 'Whale' Loss, And Will Claw Back Money From Departed Execs

Photo: CNN Money via JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan reports earnings on Friday, and all attention will be paid to what, if any, new details there are from the London Whale losses reporter in the quarter.Monica Langley and Dan Fitzpatrick at WSJ have what sound like the definitive details.



Losses will be about $5 billion.

Up to another $1 billion in losses is possible.

The bank will attempt to claw back some money from the executives who left in the wake of the trading blunder.

Among them: Former CIO chief Ina Drew, and the London Whale himself Bruno Iksil.

80%-90% of the botched bet has been totally unwound.

