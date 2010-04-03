Newsweek Editor Jon Meacham Denies He's Quitting — NY POST

Sources tell the New York Post’s Keith Kelly that Newsweek’s editor in chief Jon Meacham might be leaving the company.



rumours swirled about the editor’s exit after news broke that staffers were getting kicked out of their fancy offices so Kaplan, a more profitable Washington Post Co. division, could move in.

“I have no plans to leave,” Meacham told Kelly.

But other sources say he can’t be happy about the move.

“For journalists, its like being shifted from one prison to another prison and you’re just glad you’re not shifted to death row,” one insider told Kelly.

Read more at the New York Post >

