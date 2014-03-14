REPORT: Jon Corzine's Son Has Died

Jeffrey “Jeff” Corzine, the son of former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has died, the New York Post reports. He was 31.

Details of the death weren’t available, the report said.

“Mr. Corzine is obviously devastated by this tragic loss. We ask that all respect his family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” a spokesperson for Corzine told the Post.

Jeff was the youngest of Corzine’s three children.

According to the Post, Jeff was a talented photographer. He was also apparently a talented poker table. In 2012, Jeff won Warren Buffett’s annual private NetJet’s poker tournament.

In 2007, when Corzine was almost killed in a car accident on the Garden State Parkway, Jeff stayed with him during his recouperation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.