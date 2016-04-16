The owners of a rental house are threatening to sue Johnny Manziel after he threw a 48-hour party that allegedly left cocaine, mushrooms, wine stains, and broken glass everywhere

Johnny Manziel’s life continues to spiral downward after a New York Post report says he threw a party that trashed a rental house in Los Angeles.

According to the Post, Manziel and his friends threw a 48-hour party in a rental house, where the owners came home and found Manziel passed out on a couch with signs of alleged drug use, broken furniture, and stains.

The report says the two all-night parties prompted neighbours to call the cops due to noise.

Nicholas Goodwin, who rented the house to Manziel, told the Post, “They were supposed to check out at noon. Manziel was passed out [on a couch at 2 PM]. … There was cocaine all over the kitchen table, and mushrooms were still out on the table in front of him. There was booze everywhere… broken glasses over the floor and a Champagne glass in a tree.” Additionally, there were reportedly wine stains and cigarette burns on the furniture.

Goodwin said if Manziel and his friends don’t compensate for the damage, they would be sued.

It’s unclear if the rental house was an AirBnB, but according to Busted Coverage, recovered Snapchat footage showed Manziel and his friends the next morning saying, “AirBnB, don’t do it.”

It’s yet another misstep for Manziel, who in 2016 has been cut by the Cleveland Browns and dropped by two agents over concerns for his well-being.

